Dr. John Fowler, MD
Overview of Dr. John Fowler, MD
Dr. John Fowler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Fowler's Office Locations
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-3900
University of Pittsburgh Physicians - Cranberry8000 Cranberry Springs Dr, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Directions (412) 605-3245
Children's Hospital-Ortho Srgry4401 Penn Ave Ste 2L, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 692-5530
University of Pittsburgh Physicians - Mercy1350 Locust St Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 605-3245
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flower is an attentive and conscious physician. I felt comfortable with his analysis and with him doing surgery on my wrist. I am pain free and my wrist is completely functional.
About Dr. John Fowler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Temple U/Temple U Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- 2003
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
