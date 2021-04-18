See All Hand Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. John Fowler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Fowler, MD

Dr. John Fowler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Fowler works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Twp, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fowler's Office Locations

    Harry Rubash MD
    3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-3900
    University of Pittsburgh Physicians - Cranberry
    8000 Cranberry Springs Dr, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 605-3245
    Children's Hospital-Ortho Srgry
    4401 Penn Ave Ste 2L, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-5530
    University of Pittsburgh Physicians - Mercy
    1350 Locust St Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 605-3245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 18, 2021
    Dr. Flower is an attentive and conscious physician. I felt comfortable with his analysis and with him doing surgery on my wrist. I am pain free and my wrist is completely functional.
    — Apr 18, 2021
    About Dr. John Fowler, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619137205
    Education & Certifications

    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    • Temple U/Temple U Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • 2003
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

