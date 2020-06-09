Overview

Dr. John Garner, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Garner works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.