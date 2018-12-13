Dr. John Giurini, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giurini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Giurini, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Giurini, DPM
Dr. John Giurini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Giurini works at
Dr. Giurini's Office Locations
Breast Imaging At Lexington482 Bedford St Fl 2, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 528-2410
2
Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine145 Rosemary St Ste D, Needham Heights, MA 02494 Directions (781) 453-8500
3
Beth Israel Medical Center Podiatry185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8428
4
Bidmc1 Deaconess Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8428
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I.m very happy with the surgery he performed to correct my charcot foot,chronic plantar ulcer, and osteomyelitis. He recommended surgery only after all other reasonable options had been exhausted, and was thorough in my ongoing afterare.
About Dr. John Giurini, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1013956309
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
