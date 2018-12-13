See All Podiatrists in Lexington, MA
Dr. John Giurini, DPM

Podiatry
2.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Lexington, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Giurini, DPM

Dr. John Giurini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Giurini works at Breast Imaging At Lexington in Lexington, MA with other offices in Needham Heights, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giurini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Imaging At Lexington
    482 Bedford St Fl 2, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 528-2410
  2. 2
    Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine
    145 Rosemary St Ste D, Needham Heights, MA 02494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-8500
  3. 3
    Beth Israel Medical Center Podiatry
    185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-8428
  4. 4
    Bidmc
    1 Deaconess Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-8428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 13, 2018
    I.m very happy with the surgery he performed to correct my charcot foot,chronic plantar ulcer, and osteomyelitis. He recommended surgery only after all other reasonable options had been exhausted, and was thorough in my ongoing afterare.
    Raposu in Rockport, MA — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. John Giurini, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013956309
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Giurini, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giurini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giurini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giurini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giurini has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giurini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Giurini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giurini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giurini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giurini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

