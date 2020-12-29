See All Vascular Surgeons in Glenview, IL
Dr. John Golan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Glenview, IL
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Golan, MD

Dr. John Golan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Golan works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Glenview, IL with other offices in Northfield, IL and Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-3278
  2. 2
    Northshore Vascular Associates
    495 Central Ave Ste 200, Northfield, IL 60093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 441-2700
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr. Golan and his staff have my highest endorsement. He took exceptional care of me. My varicose vein surgery went extremely well and I am very happy with the results. A+ experience.
    Byron N — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. John Golan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952452393
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola U|Loyola University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Golan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Golan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

