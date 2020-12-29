Dr. John Golan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Golan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Golan, MD
Dr. John Golan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Golan works at
Dr. Golan's Office Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 534-3278
-
2
Northshore Vascular Associates495 Central Ave Ste 200, Northfield, IL 60093 Directions (847) 441-2700
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golan?
Dr. Golan and his staff have my highest endorsement. He took exceptional care of me. My varicose vein surgery went extremely well and I am very happy with the results. A+ experience.
About Dr. John Golan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1952452393
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Loyola U|Loyola University
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golan works at
Dr. Golan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Golan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.