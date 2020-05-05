Dr. John Gorup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gorup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Gorup, MD
Dr. John Gorup, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Gorup works at
Dr. Gorup's Office Locations
Indiana Spine Center1345 Unity Pl Ste 310, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST! I have known Dr. Gorup for over three decades. He is the most empathetic, supportive, and insightful surgeon I have ever known. Moreover, he has always been extremely responsive to any and all questions or requests I have ever had. I would unhesitatingly and confidently recommend him to both family and friends.
About Dr. John Gorup, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
- 1215906029
Education & Certifications
- Lakewood Orthopedic Clinic
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Suny-Downstate @ Brooklyn
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Gorup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorup accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorup works at
Dr. Gorup has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorup speaks Italian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.