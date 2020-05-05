Overview of Dr. John Gorup, MD

Dr. John Gorup, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Gorup works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.