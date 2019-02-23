Dr. Gracy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gracy, MD
Overview of Dr. John Gracy, MD
Dr. John Gracy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Dr. Gracy's Office Locations
1
The Orthopedic Specialists7011 Shallowford Rd Ste 106, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 826-8585
2
Och Regional Medical Center400 Hospital Rd, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 615-3741
3
Sentara Rmh Medical Center2010 Health Campus Dr, Rockingham, VA 22801 Directions (540) 689-4050
- 4 6025 Lee Hwy Ste 306, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 903-1709
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gracy is a wonderful orthopedic surgeon. He treated my daughter several years back and now that I myself am having issues there was never a question about which doctor I would be seeing. He is straight forward and honest about treatments as well as recovery. He takes the time to discuss things in detail and always answers questions and concerns in a manner that you can understand. His staff is awesome and always makes you feel comfortable. Hands down the best in the area in my opinion!!!
About Dr. John Gracy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477546885
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
