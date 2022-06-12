Overview of Dr. Martin Redish, MD

Dr. Martin Redish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.



Dr. Redish works at Parkridge Bone and Joint - McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.