Overview of Dr. John Greco, MD

Dr. John Greco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Greco works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.