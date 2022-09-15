Overview

Dr. John Halperin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Halperin works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.