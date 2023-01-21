Dr. John Hancox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hancox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hancox, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.
Dr. Hancox works at
Locations
Morgantown Pathology Consultants Inc165 Scott Ave Ste 100, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 554-0400
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
- 3 399 EMILY DR, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions (304) 624-7200
Christian A. Sonnefeld MD Pllc76 16th St Ste 100A, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 238-7600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful staff, well run office, very clean clinic and a very personable physician that has excellent skills and calming bedside manner. I appreciate and highly recommend Dr. Hancox. (and being in the medical profession, I have very high standards!)
About Dr. John Hancox, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104804632
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hancox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hancox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hancox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hancox works at
Dr. Hancox has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hancox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.