Dr. John Hancox, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.



Dr. Hancox works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Bridgeport, WV, Clarksburg, WV and Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.