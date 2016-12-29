Dr. John Hart Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hart Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hart Jr, MD
Dr. John Hart Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Hart Jr works at
Dr. Hart Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Ophthalmology PC27555 Farmington Rd Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-1020
-
2
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart Jr?
Dr Hart was recommended by my internist. I found him to be a very knowledgable ophthalmologist, a good listener, and looking out for my best interests. Very glad to have him.
About Dr. John Hart Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780675363
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart Jr works at
Dr. Hart Jr has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.