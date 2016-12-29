Overview of Dr. John Hart Jr, MD

Dr. John Hart Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Hart Jr works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.