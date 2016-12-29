See All Ophthalmologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. John Hart Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Hart Jr, MD

Dr. John Hart Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Hart Jr works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hart Jr's Office Locations

    Associates in Ophthalmology PC
    27555 Farmington Rd Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-1020
    Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects
Nearsightedness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects
Nearsightedness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Coreoplasty
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridotomy
Keratoconus
Ocular Prosthetics
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Trichiasis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2016
    Dr Hart was recommended by my internist. I found him to be a very knowledgable ophthalmologist, a good listener, and looking out for my best interests. Very glad to have him.
    Michigan — Dec 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Hart Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780675363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hart Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart Jr has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.