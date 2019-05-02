Overview of Dr. John Heifner, MD

Dr. John Heifner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Heifner works at Renal Associates in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Benton, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.