Dr. John Hueter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hueter, MD
Dr. John Hueter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Hueter's Office Locations
Collom & Carney Clinic5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3005Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hueter takes plenty of time to explain things. He diagnosed me with Fibromuscular Dysplasia and it is a rare disease. He showed me information and reviewed my test results. His nurse, Margo is fantastic. She responds quickly to emails and voice messages.
About Dr. John Hueter, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SW Assoc Hospitals - Neurology
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hueter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hueter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hueter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hueter has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hueter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hueter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hueter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hueter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hueter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.