Dr. John Hutto, MD
Dr. John Hutto, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Prevea Manitowoc Health Center4810 Expo Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 436-1358
Prevea Marinette Health Center1409 Cleveland Ave, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 965-7411
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1358
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 436-1358
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has been wonderful best doctor in Green Bay he listens and provides awesome care with genuine concern for his patient
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972714285
- University Cincinnati
- Rush University Cook Co Hosp
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Hutto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutto has seen patients for Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutto.
