Overview of Dr. John Hutto, MD

Dr. John Hutto, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Hutto works at Prevea Manitowoc Health Center in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI, Green Bay, WI and Sheboygan, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.