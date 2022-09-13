Dr. John Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kelley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Kelley works at
Locations
-
1
Wakemed Heart & Vascular -3000 New Bern Ave Ste G100, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-6132
-
2
Wake Med Heart & Vascular3324 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 781-7772Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
WPP Carolina Cardiology8300 Health Park Ste 327, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 861-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?
Very kind
About Dr. John Kelley, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1750380705
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.