Overview of Dr. John Kim, MD

Dr. John Kim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.