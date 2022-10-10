Overview of Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO

Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kowalczyk works at The Urology Group of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.