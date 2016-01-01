Dr. John Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lawson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC5839 Harbour View Blvd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-6100
- 2 3009 Corporate Ln Ste 220, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 483-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Lawson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164406716
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
