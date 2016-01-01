Overview

Dr. John Lawson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Lawson works at Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.