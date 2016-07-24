Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Counseling15521 Midlothian Tpke Ste 105, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 423-1550
- 2 221 Stonebridge Plaza Ave, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 378-6141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is wonderful. He truly cares about his patients and takes the time to listen!
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104813427
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.