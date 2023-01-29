See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Lee, MD

Transplant Nephrology
5.0 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Lee, MD

Dr. John Lee, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Kidney Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Transplantation Medicine
    1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine
    424 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Dr.Lee, always greets yiu with a smile, is very caring and does not leave any anything out of our visits. I do a zoom call and it os always done in a timely manner. He alwawys make sure my questions are answered so I can understand all the information given to me. I am very lucky to have a doctor who cares so much about his patients. Stephanie Mattos
    Stephanie Mattos — Jan 29, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Lee, MD
    About Dr. John Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154588572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Kidney Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

