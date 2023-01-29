Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Transplantation Medicine1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr.Lee, always greets yiu with a smile, is very caring and does not leave any anything out of our visits. I do a zoom call and it os always done in a timely manner. He alwawys make sure my questions are answered so I can understand all the information given to me. I am very lucky to have a doctor who cares so much about his patients. Stephanie Mattos
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1154588572
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.