Overview of Dr. John Levin, DPM

Dr. John Levin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine|William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.