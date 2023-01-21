Dr. John Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lewis, MD
Dr. John Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Duke University Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Louisville Office4130 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is so accommodating. I first called with no reference from another Dr. They scheduled me within 3 weeks. The decision to have surgery was made on first visit. I was terrified never had surgery before. Dr Lewis and staff put my mind at ease I had surgery and then had some serious complications that put me in the hospital for a week. Dr Lewis came everyday to see me and make a plan of action I thought I was going to loose my foot. His diligence in my case and involving other Drs was above & beyond anything I’d ever experienced. I’m currently healing very well but very slow. I’m in constant contact and weekly visits at his office. I can’t say enough about this man. I’ve been totally vulnerable to him and staff and they continue to give me 100% caring and concern. Possible still that I will have another surgery but Dr Lewis has that all lined up for me. They see me as a person.
About Dr. John Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346566775
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
