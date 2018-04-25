Overview of Dr. John Lim, MD

Dr. John Lim, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lim works at Health Texas Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.