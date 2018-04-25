Dr. John Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lim, MD
Dr. John Lim, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Perrin Beitel Clinic8906 Perrin Beitel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 572-3306
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
I am very happy with Dr. Lim. He as attentive to my concerns and always very polite.
About Dr. John Lim, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265767768
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.