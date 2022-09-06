See All Neurosurgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. John Lipani

Neurosurgery
4.9 (53)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lipani

Dr. John Lipani is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Lipani works at Morristown Medical Group in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown Office
    95 Madison Ave Ste 409, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 435-7700
  2. 2
    Princeton Neurological Surgery
    3836 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 890-3400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2022
    I had an excellent visit with Dr. Lipani. He was very patient and thorough in explaining my care. Always picked up the phone when I called. My surgery went very well! I would recommend him as one of the TOP NEUROSURGEON in NEW JERSEY!! Thank you Dr. LIPANI!!
    Katherine Almeida — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. John Lipani

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275612111
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center|Stanford University Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia College Of P&amp;S At Mmh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education

