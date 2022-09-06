Overview of Dr. John Lipani

Dr. John Lipani is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lipani works at Morristown Medical Group in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.