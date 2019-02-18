Dr. John Livingstone II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingstone II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Livingstone II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Livingstone II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Riversidehealth12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5390
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2767
Riverside Gastroenterology Specialists-hampton850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 1400, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 637-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Livingstone is compassionate, very knowledgeable, personable, and kind. We travel to Newport News to receive his medical care, and it is well worth the trip. He treats his patients with dignity and helps them to feel comfortable. He is very professional as well as friendly. Dr. Livingstone explains medical issues with ease and clarity. I highly recommend Dr. Livingstone!
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
