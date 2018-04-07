Dr. John Lobban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lobban, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lobban, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center213 Main St, Elkins, WV 26241 Directions (304) 636-5006
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center - Morgantown2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-8802Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's one of the best Doctors, He done great with my husband,he though the world of him
About Dr. John Lobban, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- West Virginia University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobban has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobban. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.