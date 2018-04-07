Overview

Dr. John Lobban, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Lobban works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Elkins, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.