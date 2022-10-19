Dr. John Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Long, MD
Overview
Dr. John Long, MD is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Associated Dermatologist PA155 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-3111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After multiple visits/treatments by another dermatologist in the area, my issue, Actinic keratosis, was not resolved. Dr Long listened patiently, quickly diagnosed my condition, and immediately resolved my issue. I am very thankful to have had Dr. Long’s outstanding care!! .
About Dr. John Long, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Hershey MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.