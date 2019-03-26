Dr. John Mace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Mace, MD
Dr. John Mace, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Mace works at
Dr. Mace's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute3801 S National Ave # 700, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
-
2
Cox Medical Center Branson525 Branson Landing Blvd, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mace?
Dr. Mace is very professional and compassionate. He answered all my questions before I had surgery. I was in so much pain for years before having surgery on my neck. After surgery the only pain in my neck was from the incision site. I would highly recommended Dr. Mace.
About Dr. John Mace, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114971264
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mace works at
Dr. Mace has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mace speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.