Dr. John Malayil, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (56)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Malayil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Malayil works at NovaSpine Pain Institute in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Sun City West, AZ, Chambersburg, PA and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City / Peoria Office
    13203 N 103rd Ave Ste H5, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 777-4747
  2. 2
    NovaSpine Pain Institute- Glendale
    17100 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 777-4747
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    NovaSpine Pain Institute
    14300 W Granite Valley Dr Ste A1, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 777-4747
  4. 4
    Summit Pain Medicine
    755 Norland Ave Ste 207, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 217-6072
  5. 5
    Valley Pain Consultants - Mesa
    6553 E Baywood Ave Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 682-6010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Amazing doctor!!!!! Professional, confident, very knowledgeable, patient, compassionate, took his time, answered All my questioned, not rushed, very positive, staff very friendly, upbeat. Don't wait as log as I did, stop by and get help immediately....thank you everyone.
    Helen Rahn — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. John Malayil, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851554927
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
