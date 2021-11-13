Dr. John Marcoux, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcoux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Marcoux, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Marcoux, DPM
Dr. John Marcoux, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Marcoux's Office Locations
Caritas Saint Elizabeth Urology Group11 Nevins St Ste 501, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 779-6512
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing many different podiatrists over the years, I have had 6 different pairs of custom orthotics, none of which worked for me. Dr. Marcoux is the most helpful, patient and compassionate podiatrist I have seen. He made the first pair of orthotics that worked for me. I also saw him after an injury, asking for a cortisone shot due to intense pain, & he said I might have a stress fracture. He showed me the fuzzy area on the x-ray where it might be, & advised waiting to see if it showed up at the next visit, a few weeks later. He didn't do a cortisone shot, since it could delay healing. I had to immobilize the foot by wearing a boot, limit walking, and not do any weight-bearing exercise. I returned to Dr. Marcoux a week early, due to intense pain, & had stopped wearing the boot, because it actually increased the pain. He did a new x-ray, showed me where the stress fracture was now visible, reminded me to take Advil, & said that I should cut back more on walking.
About Dr. John Marcoux, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831285972
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcoux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcoux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcoux has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcoux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcoux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcoux.
