Dr. John Marcoux, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (15)
Brighton, MA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Marcoux, DPM

Dr. John Marcoux, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Marcoux works at SMG Podiatric Surgery in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcoux's Office Locations

  1
    Caritas Saint Elizabeth Urology Group
    11 Nevins St Ste 501, Brighton, MA 02135 (617) 779-6512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Bunion

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 13, 2021
    After seeing many different podiatrists over the years, I have had 6 different pairs of custom orthotics, none of which worked for me. Dr. Marcoux is the most helpful, patient and compassionate podiatrist I have seen. He made the first pair of orthotics that worked for me. I also saw him after an injury, asking for a cortisone shot due to intense pain, & he said I might have a stress fracture. He showed me the fuzzy area on the x-ray where it might be, & advised waiting to see if it showed up at the next visit, a few weeks later. He didn't do a cortisone shot, since it could delay healing. I had to immobilize the foot by wearing a boot, limit walking, and not do any weight-bearing exercise. I returned to Dr. Marcoux a week early, due to intense pain, & had stopped wearing the boot, because it actually increased the pain. He did a new x-ray, showed me where the stress fracture was now visible, reminded me to take Advil, & said that I should cut back more on walking.
    Erica L. — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. John Marcoux, DPM

