Overview of Dr. John Marino, DPM

Dr. John Marino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Marino works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Goose Creek, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.