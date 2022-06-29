See All Podiatrists in Yonkers, NY
Podiatry
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Marzano, DPM

Dr. John Marzano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Marzano works at Westchester Podiatric Medicine in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marzano's Office Locations

  1
    Westchester Podiatric Medicine
    984 N Broadway Ste 302, Yonkers, NY 10701 (914) 683-0600
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr Marzano is a pleasant, humorous and excellent doctor. He explains everything that needs to be done and how he will execute it. He makes me feel at ease when I go. When my feet are happy I'm happy!!
    Vanessa — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Marzano, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1497719694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Columbia University - BA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Marzano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Marzano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Marzano works at Westchester Podiatric Medicine in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marzano's profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

