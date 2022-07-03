Dr. John McLaughlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McLaughlin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McLaughlin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Locations
Harrisburg Gastroenterology Ltd.4760 Union Deposit Rd Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17111 Directions (717) 545-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. mcLaughlin for many years. I have always found him to be attentive and kind and caring. He does sometimes run late, but is worth the wait.
About Dr. John McLaughlin, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1609854157
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLaughlin speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
