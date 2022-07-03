Overview

Dr. John McLaughlin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Harrisburg Gastroenterology Ltd in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.