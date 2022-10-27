Overview of Dr. John Michel, DO

Dr. John Michel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Michel works at Excel Medical Center LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.