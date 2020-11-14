Overview

Dr. John Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.