Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
IU Health Physicians Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd Ste MPC1, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller has provided the best medical care and attention to my heath needs as any Dr I’ve ever used. Amazing Mediical care , I can’t thank Dr Miller enough.
About Dr. John Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Penn Hosp
- Nc Meml Hosp-U Nc Sch Med
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
