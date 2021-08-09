Dr. John Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Milner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Milner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from MASSAGE THERAPY COLLEGE OF MANITOBA and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Kellogg Cancer Center Pharmacy - Highland Park Hospital757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-3993
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Union Health Service1634 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 423-4200Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Uropartners LLC9669 Kenton Ave Ste 608, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Milner is truly one of the best doctors in the world; his knowledge, his care, and his good will and effort exceed the expectation each time our family members see him. We only wish there were more doctors like him. When Dr. Milner is your doctor, you can be assured that you will get the best possible medical care. 10 out of 10 for Dr. Milner.
- Urology
- English
- 1164589776
- MASSAGE THERAPY COLLEGE OF MANITOBA
Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milner has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.