Overview of Dr. John Milner, MD

Dr. John Milner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from MASSAGE THERAPY COLLEGE OF MANITOBA and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Milner works at Kellogg Cancer Center Pharmacy - Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Chicago, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.