Dr. John Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mitchell, MD
Dr. John Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
Mitchell Eye Institute130 Park St SE Ste 300, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 938-2266
-
2
Mitchell Eye Institute8218 Wisconsin Ave Ste P10, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 656-2027
- 3 110 Irving St NW Ste 1A-1, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding service and exam conducted by Dr Mitchell. He was very through and explained everything I needed to know about the condition of my eyes and what proactive care I can take going forward.
About Dr. John Mitchell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Floaters, Ocular Hypertension and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
