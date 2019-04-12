See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. John Moorhead, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Moorhead, MD

Dr. John Moorhead, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Moorhead works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Moorhead's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas ENT Specialists - Memorial Villages
    8731 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 678-8333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    He has a bedside manner that alot of doctors don't possess! He is thorough, and passionate about his work. He sees adults and children so I consider him to be a wonderful family doctor. His kindness to my family has been extraordinary! He is smart and knowledgeable about all things ENT related! I would highly recommend him as a doctor!
    About Dr. John Moorhead, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

