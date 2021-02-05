Dr. Raza Pasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Pasha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raza Pasha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pasha works at
Locations
Snoring and Sleep Center12121 Richmond Ave Ste 304, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 805-3812MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday1:30pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center2615 Southwest Fwy Ste 290, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 930-2114Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:30pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went for my vertigo and I am glad he just diagnosed me and was helpful. I already referred my husband and my mother.
About Dr. Raza Pasha, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952343501
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasha has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
