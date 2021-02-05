See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Raza Pasha, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raza Pasha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Pasha works at Snoring and Sleep Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Snoring and Sleep Center
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 304, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3812
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center
    2615 Southwest Fwy Ste 290, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-2114
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Soonia Ahmed — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Raza Pasha, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1952343501
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raza Pasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasha works at Snoring and Sleep Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pasha’s profile.

    Dr. Pasha has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

