Dr. John Morris III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Morris III works at Community Orthopaedic Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.