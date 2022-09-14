Dr. John Mowbray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mowbray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mowbray, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mowbray, MD
Dr. John Mowbray, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University; Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
Dr. Mowbray works at
Dr. Mowbray's Office Locations
-
1
Resurgens PC1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
-
3
Resurgens Orthopaedics6335 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 575-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mowbray?
Highly recommended! Dr. JOHN MOWBRAY (hand surgeon) treated my scaphoid fracture so well that the CT scan showed "no evidence of prior fracture" after 4 months. Asked him if he'd been treating a fake fracture. HA While he's very professional and knowledgeable, he's also easy going and takes time to answer questions. I appreciate that he was conservative with my fracture and didn't pursue surgery unnecessarily but checked it regularly to confirm it was healing properly and advised timely use of and therapy for my hand. His assistant Casey is very nice and helpful and responds promptly to messages.
About Dr. John Mowbray, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1518029222
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University; Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Orthopaedic Surgery, Mount Carmel Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mowbray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mowbray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mowbray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mowbray works at
Dr. Mowbray has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mowbray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mowbray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mowbray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mowbray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mowbray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.