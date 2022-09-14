Overview of Dr. John Mowbray, MD

Dr. John Mowbray, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University; Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship



Dr. Mowbray works at Resurgens Orthopaedics, PC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.