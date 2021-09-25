Overview

Dr. John Nasr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Nasr works at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.