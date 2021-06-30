Dr. John Oas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Oas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Oas, MD
Dr. John Oas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oas' Office Locations
- 1 395 W 12th Ave Fl 7, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4969
Osu Neurology - Gahanna920 N Hamilton Rd Ste 500, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-4969
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very smart man and witty. I enjoyed speaking with him and felt that he listened to me.
About Dr. John Oas, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336146638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
