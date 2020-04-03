See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. John Oeltjen, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Oeltjen, MD

Dr. John Oeltjen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Oeltjen works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oeltjen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Jackson South Community Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Oeltjen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629099213
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Oeltjen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oeltjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oeltjen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oeltjen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oeltjen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oeltjen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oeltjen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oeltjen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

