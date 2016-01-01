Dr. John Olsofka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsofka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Olsofka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Olsofka's Office Locations
Louisville Wound Care Associates Psc4402 Churchman Ave Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 366-1090
Uofl Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 366-1090
Pmc Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine2108 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 366-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- General Surgery
Dr. Olsofka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsofka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsofka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsofka has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Paraesophageal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsofka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsofka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsofka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsofka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsofka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.