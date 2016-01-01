Overview of Dr. John Olsofka, MD

Dr. John Olsofka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Olsofka works at Louisville Wound Care Associates Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Paraesophageal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.