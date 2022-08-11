Overview of Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD

Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pagnozzi works at PAUL H DEUTSCH MD in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.