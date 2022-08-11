Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagnozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD
Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pagnozzi works at
Dr. Pagnozzi's Office Locations
-
1
John A Pagnozzi MD LLC86 New London Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-6753
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagnozzi?
My mother saw Dr. Pagnozzi recently and he has excellent bedside manners and always answers all her questions. We couldn’t recommend a better doctor than him!!
About Dr. John Pagnozzi, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598864563
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagnozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagnozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagnozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagnozzi works at
Dr. Pagnozzi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagnozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pagnozzi speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagnozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagnozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagnozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagnozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.