Overview of Dr. John Pak, MD

Dr. John Pak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Pak works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.