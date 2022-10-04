Overview

Dr. John Peters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wantagh, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at East Meadow Family Practice in Wantagh, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.