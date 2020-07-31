Overview

Dr. John Phelan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Edgerton Hospital And Health Services, Prairie Ridge Health, Sauk Prairie Hospital, SSM Health Monroe Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, Stoughton Hospital and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Phelan works at Saint Mary's Dean Ventures in Madison, WI with other offices in Prairie du Sac, WI and Baraboo, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.