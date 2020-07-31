Dr. John Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Phelan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Edgerton Hospital And Health Services, Prairie Ridge Health, Sauk Prairie Hospital, SSM Health Monroe Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, Stoughton Hospital and UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
Ssm Health St Mary's Hospital - Madison700 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 260-2905
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group Specialty Services -250 26th St Ste 240, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578 Directions (608) 643-7899
- 3 1626 Tuttle St Ste 3, Baraboo, WI 53913 Directions (608) 355-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaver Dam Community Hospital
- Edgerton Hospital And Health Services
- Prairie Ridge Health
- Sauk Prairie Hospital
- SSM Health Monroe Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
- Stoughton Hospital
- UW Health University Hospital
About Dr. John Phelan, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144271263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
