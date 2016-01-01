Overview of Dr. John Phillip, MD

Dr. John Phillip, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Phillip works at RHODE ISLAND SURGEONS in Johnston, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.