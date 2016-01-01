Dr. John Phillip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Phillip, MD
Overview of Dr. John Phillip, MD
Dr. John Phillip, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Phillip works at
Dr. Phillip's Office Locations
Rhode Island Surgeons1524 Atwood Ave Ste 245, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 521-6080
St. Joseph Health Center200 High Service Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 521-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Phillip, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillip has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillip works at
Dr. Phillip has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillip speaks Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillip.
